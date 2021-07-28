Japan are leading the gold medal table at the Tokyo Olympics at the end of the fourth day of the Games.

The host’s dominant performance in the judo accounts for five of their ten gold medals, while 13-year-old Olympic skateboarder Momiji Nishiya became one of the youngest competitors in history to claim the top prize.

The United States and China both trail by just one gold medal. The US picked up three golds in the swimming and shooting while Lee Kiefer became the first American woman to win fencing’s individual foil event. China took an early trio of golds from both the weightlifting and shooting events.

The ROC dethroned the US in the women’s team gymnastics final after Simone Biles’ shocking withdrawal. That brought up their seventh gold of the games, leaving them three clear of fifth-placed Great Britain.

After three golds on Magic Monday, Tom Dean stormed to victory in the men’s 200m freestyle, finishing ahead of compatriot Duncan Scott. Georgia Taylor-Brown also took silver in the women’s triathlon even, while there were bronzes for the women’s gymnastics team, the dressage team and Bianca Walkden, taking Team GB’s total haul to 13 medals.

Here is the medal table in full (updated as of 15:30 BST Tuesday 27 July)