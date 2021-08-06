It is one of the more unusual routines of Olympic competition.

After each dive at the Olympic Aquatic Centre the competitors, already wet, climb out of the pool and immediately take a shower, rather than towel themselves dry.

The reason behind this is the diver’s muscles.

Experts say that diving into the pool, followed by quickly stepping out into a cold arena is not great for the diver’s muscles, and the hot shower is designed to prevent them cramping.

Taking a shower immediately keeps the muscles loose and reduces the chance of any pulls or strains.

Between dives the competitors often stay loose and relaxed in an arena jacuzzi on the pool deck as they wait their turn to go again.

Tom Daley of Great Britain stands under a pool deck shower during the Men's Synchronised 10m Platform Diving on Day 3 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre on July 30, 2012 in London, England. (Getty Images)

Team GB’s Tom Daley, 27, and Matty Lee, 23, secured gold in the 10m synchronised diving competition.

After his victory, Daley spoke about his pride in winning an Olympic gold medal as a publicly gay man.

“I hope that any young LGBT person out there can see that no matter how alone you feel right now, you are not alone. You can achieve anything,” said Daley.

And the star said he planed to take some time off with Oscar-winning husband, Dustin Lance Black , and son Robbie.

“You want to win an Olympic gold medal but never think you actually will,” he added.

“I will carry on, but I will definitely take a break. There are some beverages with my name on it to celebrate with my husband and family.”