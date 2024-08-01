Windsurfer Emma Wilson guaranteed a medal for Great Britain after weather delays

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Windsurfer Emma Wilson is guaranteed a medal for Great Britain after the weather continued to play havoc with the Olympic regatta in Marseille on Thursday.

The 25-year-old has been advanced straight into Friday’s three-strong final after finishing top of the qualification standings.

Officials took the decision to abandon attempts to stage the final six races of the qualifying phase due a lack of wind on Marseille’s Corniche.

Great Britain’s Emma Wilson has won eight of the 14 windsurfing races so far in Paris (PA). ( PA Wire )

It means Tokyo bronze medallist Wilson, has who won eight of the 14 races so far and leads by 81 points over Israel’s Sharon Kantor, confirmed her position in first place.

“I go into the final tomorrow guaranteed a medal which is the best you can do in this format so I’m very happy and I’ll give it my all tomorrow,” said Wilson.

“I need to do what I’ve done all week. I’ll go and have some food, some physio, rest and recover. I’ll do what I’ve done all week as it’s been working.”

Under a new format introduced for Paris, the best racer in the qualifying series is advanced straight to the final, while the remaining qualifiers must battle through quarter-finals and semi-finals.

Both medal races in the skiff category were postponed until Friday, with the men’s race, which includes British pair James Peters and Fynn Sterritt, started then abandoned twice due to a sudden drop in wind.