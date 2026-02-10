Spanish skater brings Minions routine to Winter Olympics after music dispute

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Spanish figure skater Tomas-Llorenc Guarino Sabate successfully brought the Minions to Milan on Tuesday, following a music rights dispute that had overshadowed the Winter Olympics. Donning his distinctive yellow-and-blue costume, Sabate embodied the mischievous spirit of the animated characters during his men's short program.

Despite nerves and an early mistake, Sabate declared, "It felt amazing." His performance was set to a soundtrack beginning with peals of laughter from the lovable children's characters, originally introduced as henchmen to criminal mastermind Gru in Despicable Me.

Sabate explained that the Minions allow him to express himself "even though I'm a little bit shy at the beginning," adding that the dispute had revealed the extent of his support.

open image in gallery Sabate had been performing the fan-favorite program all season. ( Mike Egerton/PA Wire )

Sabate had been performing the fan-favorite program all season, thinking he already had the proper approval. It all changed suddenly last week when he revealed he'd been told he couldn't use the music.

“When I did my post I was certain I wouldn’t do the Minions,” he said Tuesday. “That’s why I did the post, as a way of warning the people, whoever expects the Minions at the Olympics, ‘I’m sorry but don’t, unfortunately it’s not gonna happen.’ I can’t expose myself to getting sued.”

He was stunned by the outpouring of support on social media as he tried to persuade the likes of Universal Studios and musician and producer Pharrell Williams to grant him the rights to skate to a medley of music related to the Minions, who have since appeared in several “Despicable Me” sequels and their own spinoffs. The final approval came through Friday.

“I didn’t realize the reach my skating had even outside of the figure skating world, and it helped me realize how far I’ve come, how far my skating has brought me,” he said.

Just how far will only sink in after the Olympics.

“I haven’t had really the time to take everything in and just appreciate everything,” he said.

Sabate finished 25th in the short program, falling one spot short of qualifying for Friday's free skate.

He’s far from the only skater caught up in music-related drama at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

Petr Gumennik of Russia, competing as a neutral athlete, had to change the music for his short program over a last-minute rights issue. He dropped music from “Perfume: The Story of a Murderer,” a psychological thriller, replacing it with a track from a Russian romantic epic. Even U.S. champion Amber Glenn had a copyright tangle with a Canadian artist.

What's next for Sabate? He's been answering a lot of fan messages. More are likely on the way.

“I want to be the kind of person that replies to their fans,” he said. “They take the time to write to you and I want to take the time to answer.”