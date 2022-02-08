Five female ski jumpers, representing Austria, Japan, Norway, and Germany, were disqualified from the mixed team event at the Beijing Winter Olympics because their outfits were considered too baggy, supposedly giving them more airtime.

The suits used by the jumpers who were banned from the event had been approved for other competitions.

“The [International Ski Federation] destroyed everything with this operation. I think they have destroyed women’s ski jumping,” Germany’s Katharina Althaus said, according to Yahoo Sports. “I have been checked so many times in 11 years of ski jumping, and I have never been disqualified once. I know my suit was compliant.”

Ms Althaus has competed in three Olympic Games and won a silver medal in 2018. “160 World Cup starts, 5x World Championships, 3x Olympic Games and I got DSQ for the first time,” she wrote on Instagram. “My heart is broken.”

Karl Geiger, another German ski jumper, posted on social media: “We stick together no matter what!”

“Nevertheless, I have to ask myself whether the regulations for the women were changed overnight, with so many disqualifications?!?” he asked. “It was neither the right time nor the right place to disqualify so many athletes from different nations.”

“It is just strange that they have been using the same suits yesterday and there was no problem,” Stefan Horngacher, the coach for the German team, told Yahoo Sports. “It is annoying that this happens at the Winter Olympic Games. This should all be cleared before.”

Norweigan ski jumping boss Clas Brede Braathen added: “I am sorry on behalf of ski jumping.”

“This is something we should have cleaned up in before the Olympics. The sport of ski jumping has experienced one of its darker days today,” he added.

More follows...