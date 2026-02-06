‘Starstruck’ Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds plead for copy of Snoop Dogg selfie
The rapper is an honorary United States coach and NBC special correspondent at the Winter Olympics
British curlers Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds have issued a plea to Snoop Dogg’s team to share the selfie the trio took at the Winter Olympics on Friday.
The rapper was at the Cortina stadium to watch America’s Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin win their mixed doubles round-robin match against Canada, with Mouat and Dodds taking a victory over Sweden during the same session.
Snoop then approached the pair for a photo after their match and they are now eager to get a copy after failing to take their own version.
Dodds explained: “We walked past and we were just kind of like ‘there’s Snoop Dogg’, a bit starstruck, and then it was like ‘cool jacket’ because it had the US team on it and then we continued walking past and we got ushered back.
“They said ‘he wants a selfie with you’ and we said ‘OK’. So, if Snoop Dogg’s team is reading this, can we please get the photo?
“We would love to get to the photo, we don’t have it so we are on a mission to try to get it.”
Mouat was surprised to learn Snoop, who is an honorary coach to the US Olympic team and a special correspondent for NBC, was already familiar with the British curling stars.
He added: “We went back, took the photo and he said ‘I’ve heard about you’ which is crazy. We wish we had taken a photo on our phone but I think we were just kind of a bit starstruck at that point.”
Snoop carried the Olympic flame earlier in the week, having also been a torchbearer in Paris two years ago, and took to the ice himself to try sweeping a stone.
Mouat praised his role in championing many Olympic sports, adding: “I love that he has become such a fan of the Olympics.
“I knew that about him and I love that he has become a massive advocate for the Olympics, I think that’s quite cool.
“He comes and supports every event, he doesn’t just go to the major ones so we were quite honoured he came to curling.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks