‘Starstruck’ Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds plead for copy of Snoop Dogg selfie

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British curlers Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds have issued a plea to Snoop Dogg’s team to share the selfie the trio took at the Winter Olympics on Friday.

The rapper was at the Cortina stadium to watch America’s Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin win their mixed doubles round-robin match against Canada, with Mouat and Dodds taking a victory over Sweden during the same session.

Snoop then approached the pair for a photo after their match and they are now eager to get a copy after failing to take their own version.

Dodds explained: “We walked past and we were just kind of like ‘there’s Snoop Dogg’, a bit starstruck, and then it was like ‘cool jacket’ because it had the US team on it and then we continued walking past and we got ushered back.

“They said ‘he wants a selfie with you’ and we said ‘OK’. So, if Snoop Dogg’s team is reading this, can we please get the photo?

“We would love to get to the photo, we don’t have it so we are on a mission to try to get it.”

Mouat was surprised to learn Snoop, who is an honorary coach to the US Olympic team and a special correspondent for NBC, was already familiar with the British curling stars.

He added: “We went back, took the photo and he said ‘I’ve heard about you’ which is crazy. We wish we had taken a photo on our phone but I think we were just kind of a bit starstruck at that point.”

Snoop carried the Olympic flame earlier in the week, having also been a torchbearer in Paris two years ago, and took to the ice himself to try sweeping a stone.

Mouat praised his role in championing many Olympic sports, adding: “I love that he has become such a fan of the Olympics.

“I knew that about him and I love that he has become a massive advocate for the Olympics, I think that’s quite cool.

“He comes and supports every event, he doesn’t just go to the major ones so we were quite honoured he came to curling.”