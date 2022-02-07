Vincent Zhou: US figure skater tests positive for Covid at Winter Olympics
US figure skater Vincent Zhou has tested positive for Covid 19 at the Winter Olympics.
“As part of yesterday’s regular Covid-19 screening, Vincent Zhou tested positive,” one of the US figure skating representatives said in a statement on Monday.
“Under the guidance of the medical staff, Zhou is undergoing additional testing to confirm his status.”
Zhou was expected to compete on Tuesday in the men’s short programme, which he will miss unless he has a negative result with further coronavirus testing.
“If the results are negative, Zhou will be able to compete in the men’s short program,” US Skating confirmed.
Zhou had previously competed in the team event on Sunday, but was set for a solo performance on Tuesday. He previously said he viewed Tuesday as an opportunity to improve.
“There were obviously some things I can improve on,” NPR reported Zhou saying. “But it’s a good way for me to get ‘in my knees’ a little before the individual event starts.”
More follows...
