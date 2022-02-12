Vladyslav Heraskevych: No action against Ukrainian skeleton athlete who flashed ‘No War’ sign
‘This was a general call for peace. For the IOC, the matter is closed’
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will not censure Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych who ended his third run at the Beijing Olympics on Friday by flashing a small sign that campaigned for peace in his motherland.
Heraskevych held up a small sign that read “No War in Ukraine”, printed on a blue-and-yellow piece of paper symbolising the colours of Ukraine’s flag.
However, an IOC spokesperson was quoted on Saturday as saying by the Eurosport that Heraskevych will face no repercussions for his act. The Olympic Charter mandates that there can be “no kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas”.
However, according to the IOC, Rule 50 had not been violated. “This was a general call for peace. For the IOC the matter is closed,” the spokesperson said.
Heraskevych’s action came as the Biden administration warned that Russia could invade Ukraine at any moment, as it asked its citizens to leave the country within 48 hours. While diplomatic efforts are on, US officials are also preparing to evacuate its embassy in Kyiv.
Moscow, however, has dismissed the warning as “hysteria”.
“The hysteria of the White House is more indicative than ever,” said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. “The Anglo-Saxons need a war. At any cost. Provocations, misinformation and threats are a favorite method of solving their own problems.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies