The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will not censure Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych who ended his third run at the Beijing Olympics on Friday by flashing a small sign that campaigned for peace in his motherland.

Heraskevych held up a small sign that read “No War in Ukraine”, printed on a blue-and-yellow piece of paper symbolising the colours of Ukraine’s flag.

However, an IOC spokesperson was quoted on Saturday as saying by the Eurosport that Heraskevych will face no repercussions for his act. The Olympic Charter mandates that there can be “no kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas”.

However, according to the IOC, Rule 50 had not been violated. “This was a general call for peace. For the IOC the matter is closed,” the spokesperson said.

Heraskevych’s action came as the Biden administration warned that Russia could invade Ukraine at any moment, as it asked its citizens to leave the country within 48 hours. While diplomatic efforts are on, US officials are also preparing to evacuate its embassy in Kyiv.

Moscow, however, has dismissed the warning as “hysteria”.

“The hysteria of the White House is more indicative than ever,” said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. “The Anglo-Saxons need a war. At any cost. Provocations, misinformation and threats are a favorite method of solving their own problems.”