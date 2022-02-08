An Olympic Big Air freeskier had to go back up the slope after an acrobatic jump to collect his wallet after it flew out of his pocket..

The skier, Kim Gubser of Switzerland, launched himself backwards off the ramp and spun multiple times as he flew through the air before landing.

And he instantly reached for his pocket, when he discovered he was missing something.

He then skied as far back up the slope as he could before sidestepping his way to the item, and once he dad grabbed it waved it to the cameras as he made his way back down the hill.

“I think he might have dropped something?” one announcer said in a clip posted by NBC.

“Dropped his wallet in the money section there near the bottom,” his colleague replied.

And NBC posted video of the incident, with a caption that read, “When you a land a trick so hard, you drop your wallet. Literally.”

Gubser didn’t qualify for the final after finishing in 23rd place out of 31 competitors.