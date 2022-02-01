Which sports are in Winter Olympics? Full list of 2022 events
There will be 109 medal events held at Beijing 2022
Beijing makes history when it becomes the first city to host both a Summer and Winter Olympics in 2022.
14 years on from the 2008 Games in China, the world’s best athletes on snow and ice travel to Beijing for the 24th international multisport winter event.
More medals will be won than ever before, with 109 events scheduled across more than two weeks of action.
For a sixth successive Games, there are no sports added, but seven more events have been added to the schedule, including four mixed events.
They are the men’s and women’s big air freestyle, women’s monobob in bobsleigh, mixed team competitions in freestyle skiing aerials, ski jumping, and snowboard cross, and the mixed relay in short track speed skating.
A women’s Nordic combined event had been expected to be added to the programme, but an application was turned down - it remains the only Winter Olympic sport in which there is only a male competition.
Here is every sport to be held at Beijing 2022:
Alpine Skiing (11 events)
Men: Downhill, giant slalom, slalom, Super-G, combined
Women: Downhill, giant slalom, slalom, Super-G, combined
Mixed: Team event
Biathlon (11 events)
Men: Individual, sprint, pursuit, mass start, relay
Women: Individual, sprint, pursuit, mass start, relay
Mixed: Team relay
Bobsleigh (4 events)
Men: Two-man, four-man
Women: Monobob, two-woman
Cross-country skiing (12 events)
Men’s Distance: Classical, skiathlon, freestyle, relay
Women’s Distance: Classical, skiathlon, freestyle, relay
Men’s Sprint: Individual, team
Women’s Sprint: Individual, team
Curling (3 events)
Men
Women
Mixed Doubles
Figure Skating (5 events)
Men: Singles
Women: Singles
Mixed: Pairs, ice dance, team event
Freestyle skiing (13 events)
Men: Aerials, big air, halfpipe, moguls, ski cross, slopestyle
Women: Aerials, big air, halfpipe, moguls, ski cross, slopestyle
Mixed: Team aerials
Ice hockey (2 events)
Men
Women
Luge (4 events)
Men: Singles
Women: Singles
Open: Doubles
Mixed: Relay
Nordic combined (3 events)
Men: Individual (large hill/10km), individual (normal hill/10km), team (large hill/4 x 5km)
Short track speed skating (9 events)
Men: 500m, 1000m, 1500m, 5000m relay
Women: 500m, 1000m, 1500m, 3000m relay
Mixed: 2000m relay
Skeleton (2 events)
Men
Women
Ski jumping (5 events)
Men: Normal hill, large hill, team
Women: Normal hill
Mixed: Team
Snowboard (11 events)
Men: Big air, halfpipe, parallel giant slalom, slopestyle, snowboard cross.
Women: Big air, halfpipe, parallel giant slalom, slopestyle, snowboard cross.
Mixed: Snowboard cross team
Speed skating (14 events)
Men: 500m, 1000m, 1500m, 5000m, 10,000m, mass start, team pursuit
Women: 500m, 1000m, 1500m, 3000m, 5000m, mass start, team pursuit
