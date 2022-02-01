Which sports are in Winter Olympics? Full list of 2022 events

There will be 109 medal events held at Beijing 2022

Harry Latham-Coyle
Tuesday 01 February 2022 15:38
Comments
<p>There will be more events at Beijing 2022 than at any previous Winter Olympics </p>

There will be more events at Beijing 2022 than at any previous Winter Olympics

(Getty Images)

Beijing makes history when it becomes the first city to host both a Summer and Winter Olympics in 2022.

14 years on from the 2008 Games in China, the world’s best athletes on snow and ice travel to Beijing for the 24th international multisport winter event.

More medals will be won than ever before, with 109 events scheduled across more than two weeks of action.

For a sixth successive Games, there are no sports added, but seven more events have been added to the schedule, including four mixed events.

They are the men’s and women’s big air freestyle, women’s monobob in bobsleigh, mixed team competitions in freestyle skiing aerials, ski jumping, and snowboard cross, and the mixed relay in short track speed skating.

A women’s Nordic combined event had been expected to be added to the programme, but an application was turned down - it remains the only Winter Olympic sport in which there is only a male competition.

Recommended

Here is every sport to be held at Beijing 2022:

Alpine Skiing (11 events)

Men: Downhill, giant slalom, slalom, Super-G, combined

Women: Downhill, giant slalom, slalom, Super-G, combined

Mixed: Team event

Biathlon (11 events)

Men: Individual, sprint, pursuit, mass start, relay

Women: Individual, sprint, pursuit, mass start, relay

Mixed: Team relay

Bobsleigh (4 events)

Men: Two-man, four-man

Women: Monobob, two-woman

Cross-country skiing (12 events)

Men’s Distance: Classical, skiathlon, freestyle, relay

Women’s Distance: Classical, skiathlon, freestyle, relay

Men’s Sprint: Individual, team

Women’s Sprint: Individual, team

Curling (3 events)

Men

Women

Mixed Doubles

Figure Skating (5 events)

Men: Singles

Women: Singles

Mixed: Pairs, ice dance, team event

Freestyle skiing (13 events)

Men: Aerials, big air, halfpipe, moguls, ski cross, slopestyle

Women: Aerials, big air, halfpipe, moguls, ski cross, slopestyle

Mixed: Team aerials

Ice hockey (2 events)

Men

Women

Luge (4 events)

Men: Singles

Women: Singles

Open: Doubles

Mixed: Relay

Nordic combined (3 events)

Men: Individual (large hill/10km), individual (normal hill/10km), team (large hill/4 x 5km)

Short track speed skating (9 events)

Men: 500m, 1000m, 1500m, 5000m relay

Women: 500m, 1000m, 1500m, 3000m relay

Mixed: 2000m relay

Skeleton (2 events)

Men

Women

Ski jumping (5 events)

Men: Normal hill, large hill, team

Women: Normal hill

Mixed: Team

Snowboard (11 events)

Men: Big air, halfpipe, parallel giant slalom, slopestyle, snowboard cross.

Women: Big air, halfpipe, parallel giant slalom, slopestyle, snowboard cross.

Mixed: Snowboard cross team

Speed skating (14 events)

Recommended

Men: 500m, 1000m, 1500m, 5000m, 10,000m, mass start, team pursuit

Women: 500m, 1000m, 1500m, 3000m, 5000m, mass start, team pursuit

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in