Zharnel Hughes withdraws from Olympic 200m hours after 100m elimination

The Briton was knocked out of the semi-finals of the 100m in Paris and will now concentrate on the 4x100m relay

Rachel Steinberg
Monday 05 August 2024 13:12
Great Britain’s Zharnel Hughes after finishing sixth in his men’s 100m semi-final (Martin Rickett/PA).
Great Britain’s Zharnel Hughes after finishing sixth in his men’s 100m semi-final (Martin Rickett/PA). (PA Wire)

British sprinter Zharnel Hughes has withdrawn from Monday night’s Olympic 200m heats due to a hamstring issue.

Hughes, the world 100m bronze medallist, came up short of reaching a second straight Olympic final at that distance on Sunday night after clocking 10.01 to finish 14th of the semi-finalists.

He skipped the European and British championships after sustaining a hamstring injury, but was given a discretionary place and before these Games said he was feeling fit ahead of Paris.

A British Athletics statement read: “Zharnel Hughes has withdrawn from the 200m heats tonight due to a hamstring tightness which requires monitoring for the next 48 hours.

“No decision has been taken as yet in relation to his relay involvement.”

