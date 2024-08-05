Zharnel Hughes withdraws from Olympic 200m hours after 100m elimination
The Briton was knocked out of the semi-finals of the 100m in Paris and will now concentrate on the 4x100m relay
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
British sprinter Zharnel Hughes has withdrawn from Monday night’s Olympic 200m heats due to a hamstring issue.
Hughes, the world 100m bronze medallist, came up short of reaching a second straight Olympic final at that distance on Sunday night after clocking 10.01 to finish 14th of the semi-finalists.
He skipped the European and British championships after sustaining a hamstring injury, but was given a discretionary place and before these Games said he was feeling fit ahead of Paris.
A British Athletics statement read: “Zharnel Hughes has withdrawn from the 200m heats tonight due to a hamstring tightness which requires monitoring for the next 48 hours.
“No decision has been taken as yet in relation to his relay involvement.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments