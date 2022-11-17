Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Andy Farrell ‘bursting with pride’ with son Owen set for England landmark

Farrell will win his 100th cap when England face New Zealand on Saturday

Ed Elliot
Thursday 17 November 2022 17:41
Comments
Andy Farrell, left, hopes to watch Owen Farrell, right, face South Africa next weekend (Martin Rickett/PA)
Andy Farrell, left, hopes to watch Owen Farrell, right, face South Africa next weekend (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Archive)

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell says he is “bursting with pride” ahead of son Owen winning his 100th cap for England.

Farrell junior is poised to join Jason Leonard and Ben Youngs on England’s exclusive list of male Test centurions when he captains his country against New Zealand on Saturday evening.

Father Andy is unable to be at Twickenham for the milestone occasion as his Irish side host Australia later in the day.

The 47-year-old, who hopes to attend England’s clash with world champions South Africa next weekend, expects Owen to be fully immersed in taking on the All Blacks before reflecting on the feat the following day.

“You know the sacrifice that’s gone into a career and anyone who gets up to 100 caps, they’ve shown mental strength, physical strength and resilience in both of those as well,” said Farrell senior.

Recommended

“Then you add him being my son, it’s pretty special for parents. I know for myself that when I’m coaching against Owen or working with him, it’s just work.

“But when you’re watching your son playing his 100th game or his first game, that’s even more daunting and even more proud and even more nervous.

“We are – as parents, as a family – bursting with pride with what he’s achieved.

“But having said that I see he’s got his press done early in the week so he can get back down to work and I’m sure he’ll think long and hard about what he’s achieved on Sunday.”

Farrell senior is a big advocate of celebrating landmark appearances and makes a considered effort of involving families in ceremonies to mark such occasions.

He has already had three Ireland centurions during his reign after scrum-half Conor Murray joined captain Johnny Sexton and prop Cian Healy in that category a fortnight ago, while Leinster lock Joe McCarthy is poised to become the 30th debutant of his tenure having been included on the bench against the Wallabies.

Asked when he first realised Owen was a special talent, Andy replied: “I don’t know. His strength is like every person who gets to these type of milestones, his strength is he never think he’s that type of player that you’re talking about.

Recommended

“You speak to Johnny, you speak to Conor, they would tell you exactly the same.

“They want to prove their self worth as a team-mate and as a player every single week and that’s why they stay right at the top through all the ups and downs.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in