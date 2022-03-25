England captain Owen Farrell set for comeback after four-month injury lay-off

The fly-half will return in Saracens’ Gallagher Premiership clash against Bristol on Saturday

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 25 March 2022 12:48
Comments
Owen Farrell is set to make his comeback from injury (John Walton/PA).
Owen Farrell is set to make his comeback from injury (John Walton/PA).
(PA Wire)

England captain Owen Farrell will return after a lengthy injury absence in SaracensGallagher Premiership clash against Bristol on Saturday.

Farrell has not played since suffering an ankle problem during England’s 32-15 win over Australia in November.

The 30-year-old was poised to make his comeback in January but then injured his other ankle while training with his club, causing him to undergo surgery and miss the entire Six Nations.

Fly-half Farrell will start for Saracens at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which becomes the 40th different venue to stage a Premiership game.

“He loves playing rugby and he is certainly looking forward to it. We are chuffed to have him back,” Saracens rugby director Mark McCall said.

Recommended

“He is the captain of the club and he’s obviously a great player. Everybody knows that and for him, personally, it’s great as well.”

Saracens also welcome back a number of players from Six Nations duty, including England trio Elliot Daly, Maro Itoje and Jamie George, with hooker George making his 250th appearance for the club.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in