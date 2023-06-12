Watch live: Manchester City players parade Champions League trophy in the streets

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as the Manchester City team parade the Champions League trophy through the streets of their city, followed by their fans on buses and cars.

On Monday 12 June the Man City squad celebrates their treble with an open-top bus parade through Manchester’s city centre.

Pep Guardiola and the squad will depart from Tonman Street, Deansgate, at around 6.30pm and travel to St Mary’s Gate.

The parade will then travel through Cross Street and King Street, before finishing on the corner of Princess Street and Portland Street.

A live stage show will be set up in the city’s Oxford Street, where fans will be able to celebrate.

The squad arrived back in England on Sunday, but some fans stayed an extra night in Istanbul, enjoying the city’s sights before flying home early on Monday morning to catch the parade.

Thousands of supporters flew to the Turkish city to watch their team win the Champions League final against Inter Milan on Saturday.