Ollie Hill claims historic bronze medal for GB in Paralympic snowboarding
The Reading snowboarder pipped team-mate Owen Pick to third place.
Ollie Hill claimed Britain’s first ever medal in Paralympic snowboarding with bronze in the banked slalom.
His first run of one minute 10.45 seconds was enough to secure a place on the podium just ahead of team-mate Owen Pick, who had to settle for fourth in Beijing.
Hill, from Reading, said on paralympics.org.uk: “I can’t really sum it up right now other than I am absolutely stoked.
“I said earlier in the week I felt I had a bit more confidence in the banked and we have proved it today. It was important to put down a good first run, it took the pressure off a little bit.
“I wanted to push, push, push for the gold but I felt the second run was a bit slower, the snow was caving in a bit.”
It was Britain’s sixth medal of the Games. China continue to lead the way, picking up four more gold medals on Thursday. Ukraine took their gold tally to nine with three biathlon successes and sit second.
Scott Meenagh achieved the best result of his Paralympic career with sixth place in the long distance sitting biathlon while double medallist Menna Fitzpatrick was seventh in the women’s giant slalom.
Meanwhile, Nordic skier Steve Arnold has tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival in Beijing and is currently awaiting further test results.
The British Paralympic Association said in a statement: “ParalympicsGB is supporting local public health authorities in China with further testing and organisers are aware that Steve’s current test results are highly likely to be the result of an earlier infection.”
