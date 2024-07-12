The Paris Olympic Games in numbers

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

This summer’s Olympic Games in Paris will officially begin with the opening ceremony along the River Seine on July 26.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the key figures around the event.

34 – the Games will feature 34 sports and 47 disciplines in total.

329 – medal events, 10 fewer than at Tokyo 2020.

19 – days of competition, the first two seeing football, rugby sevens, archery and handball contested before the opening ceremony.

202 – competing nations.

598 – the largest squad belongs to the United States, followed by hosts France, who will field 571 athletes. Nine nations – American Samoa, Belize, the Central African Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Liechtenstein, Mauritania, Myanmar, the Solomon Islands and Tuvalu – will be represented by a single athlete apiece.

327 – the number of athletes representing Great Britain, the ninth-largest team.

174 – women in the Team GB squad, the second successive Olympics the squad has been majority female.

34 – competition venues, in addition to the opening ceremony setting on the River Seine, the Olympic village and the media facilities. Nineteen are in Paris itself and another five in the surrounding Ile de France region, with the remainder being football stadia around the country, the National Shooting Centre in Chateauroux, sailing in Marseille and surfing in the distant French territory of Tahiti.

The Stade de France will host athletics events and the closing ceremony (Peter Byrne/PA) ( PA Archive )

68 – stages on the Olympic torch relay from its arrival on French shores in Marseille to the opening ceremony in Paris.

10,000 – torchbearers along the route.

45,000 – volunteers as part of the delivery of the Games.

33 – these are officially titled the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad.