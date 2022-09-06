England prop Ellis Genge hailed for ‘phenomenal impact’ on Bristol return

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bristol Bears boss Pat Lam has hailed Ellis Genge’s “phenomenal” impact around the club as he prepares to feature in Friday’s Gallagher Premiership opener against Bath.

England prop Genge, who captained Leicester to the Premiership title last term, is set for a match-day role in the west country derby at Ashton Gate.

Bristol-born Genge, 27, started England’s Test series-clinching victory over Australia in Sydney just over seven weeks ago.

“You have to put in your plan for them (England players) and proposals, and each club is different,” Bristol rugby director Lam said.

“You apply to the game management board, which is in partnership with Premiership Rugby and the Rugby Players’ Association.

“We put a plan in for Ellis, and it started on the basis that he arrived here and saw the first game and said: ‘It is non-negotiable. I am playing that game. No-one is stopping me playing that game’.

“That was his mindset, so then we had to put a plan in place about how we would manage his game-time going into November (internationals) and then going into the Six Nations.

“I was able to share that with Eddie (England head coach Jones), and he was very happy, and then it went to the game management board and they all signed it off.

“Ellis is highly-excited for the game, and there are still a few seats left if people want to get down and see the impact he will make for Bristol on his homecoming.”

Bristol finished 10th in the Premiership last season – they were title play-off contenders a year earlier – and Genge’s return to the club he represented between 2013 and 2016 has already had an effect.

Lam added: “He has made a phenomenal impact. Actions first and foremost, followed by very calm words that match the action, but more importantly, he has enjoyed himself.

“He has come home. It’s great to have him back, and most importantly, he is happy. Without a doubt, there is more to come from him. He is a competitor. His actions will ensure he will get better.

“What I see from him, what I hear from him, what I observe, he is just growing and growing.”

Lam, meanwhile, confirmed that Genge’s Bristol colleague and fellow England prop Kyle Sinckler is available for selection against Bath.

Sinckler missed England’s Australia tour due to a back problem.

“The injury he had with his back, he played with a lot of pain, and taking that break and working with the medical team, it’s great he is fit and healthy again,” Lam said.

“He is pumped. Training yesterday was pretty intense, and he looks ready to go.”