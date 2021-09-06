Patrice Evra’s dinner with Sir Alex Ferguson – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 6.

Football

Patrice Evra enjoyed being back on the pitch again at Soccer Aid.

And went for dinner with his old boss.

CR7.

Patrick Bamford and Bukayo Saka had birthdays to remember.

Tyrone Mings saw some progress.

There was no end in sight for Marcus Rashford’s campaign against child hunger.

Kammy larked around.

Romelu Lukaku marked 100 caps for Belgium.

After Harry Kane took another step towards England’s scoring record, the Three Lions marked the anniversary of where it all began for Wayne Rooney.

Atletico Madrid released their new kit.

David De Gea megged his colleague.

Gareth Bale revelled in Wales’ win.

Rangers celebrated Kemar Roofe’s international debut.

…while Southampton enjoyed their summer signing’s maiden international goal.

Mario Gotze is ready for unfinished business after signing a new deal with PSV.

F1

Lewis Hamilton said goodbye to his team-mate.

Cricket

Michael Vaughan summed up a bad day for England.

Paralymipcs

Paralympics GB turned its thoughts to what comes next after a successful Games.

Golf

Sergio Garcia celebrated 15 years on the PGA Tour.

And he was not the only one celebrating.