Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Bale hails Masters champion Rahm as Evra reminisces – Tuesday’s sporting social

Here we look at some of the best examples on social from April 11.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 11 April 2023 18:10
Gareth Bale (left), Jon Rahm (centre) and Patrice Evra (Martin Rickett/Richard Sellers/Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Gareth Bale (left), Jon Rahm (centre) and Patrice Evra (Martin Rickett/Richard Sellers/Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 11.

Football

Gareth Bale congratulated Masters champion Jon Rahm.

Recommended

Patrice Evra reminisced.

World Cup countdown.

Golf

Sergio Garcia reflected on an enjoyable weekend.

Cricket

Virat Kohli kept cool.

Rugby union

Sam Warburton spoke to Sir Chris Hoy.

Tennis

Laura Robson caught up with one of her childhood idols.

Formula One

Recommended

Classic Senna…

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in