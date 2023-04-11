Bale hails Masters champion Rahm as Evra reminisces – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 11.

Football

Gareth Bale congratulated Masters champion Jon Rahm.

Patrice Evra reminisced.

World Cup countdown.

Golf

Sergio Garcia reflected on an enjoyable weekend.

Cricket

Virat Kohli kept cool.

Rugby union

Sam Warburton spoke to Sir Chris Hoy.

Tennis

Laura Robson caught up with one of her childhood idols.

Formula One

Classic Senna…