Brazil and PSG forward Neymar to become a dad – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 19.

Football

Neymar and his girlfriend announced an imminent arrival.

Patrice Evra shared his struggles with fasting.

Chelsea’s Reece James made a vow.

A bit of hide and seek at Gary Lineker’s house.

Fikayo Tomori accepted Jamie Carragher’s apology.

Wrexham’s owner felt for Yeovil.

Snooker

Kyren Wilson celebrated a 147 at the Crucible.

Cricket

Happy 90th birthday Harold ‘Dickie’ Bird.

American football

Tom Brady continued to enjoy retirement.