Kansas City Chiefs beat Houston Texans to close on top seed
Patrick Mahomes rushed for one touchdown and threw another to Xavier Worthy in a 27-19 win.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
The Kansas City Chiefs closed in on the top seed in the AFC with a 27-19 victory over Houston Texans.
Patrick Mahomes, who overcame an ankle problem to start the game, rushed for one touchdown and threw another to Xavier Worthy as the Chiefs improved their record to 14-1 in their bid to win an unprecedented third successive Super Bowl.
Kansas City will clinch the top seed and a bye to the second round of the play-offs if the Buffalo Bills lose on Sunday or if the Chiefs beat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day.
Mahomes immediately allayed fears over his health, making the most of a defensive turnover to lead an 11-play, 66-yard touchdown drive which he finished off himself with a 15-yard run.
The Texans, who have also already booked their post-season berth, ran the Chiefs close as quarterback CJ Stroud threw touchdowns to Dalton Schultz and Tank Dell, who suffered a serious-looking injury in the process.
But the Chiefs defence picked off Stroud twice and held the Texans to just one field goal in the fourth quarter.