Sprinkler soaks Lewandowski and Schick celebrates – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 14.

Football

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski was caught out by a sprinkler.

What a goal from Patrik Schick

Jude Bellingham responded to Liam Gallagher.

Harry Kane was still buzzing.

Harry Maguire geared up for Scotland.

Richarlison celebrated Brazil’s winning start to the Copa America.

Granit Xhaka had a surprise for his wife on FaceTime.

Micah Richards and Rio Ferdinand traded blows.

Cricket

Sophie Ecclestone was ready for the Test.

MMA

Khabib Nurmagomedov met Luis Figo.

Boxing

Tyson Fury geared up for a reunion with Deontay Wilder.

Dillian Whyte wished Alexander Povetkin well.

Sonny Bill Williams had a spar.

Tennis

Genie Bouchard had fun.

Cycling

Mark Cavendish compared Belgium Tour winner Remco Evenepoel to Sir Bradley Wiggins.

Formula One

F1 reminisced.

Valtteri Bottas was looking forward to this weekend’s French Grand Prix after recharging.

Mercedes turned the clock back.

George Russell was preparing for the triple-header.

Darts

Good arrows from the Special One.