Gareth Bale and Paul Pogba say goodbye – Wednesday’s sporting social

Zlatan talked the talk and walked the walk.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 01 June 2022 18:40
Comments
<p>Gareth Bale and Paul Pogba are free agents</p>

Gareth Bale and Paul Pogba are free agents

(PA Archive)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 1.

Football

Gareth Bale and Paul Pogba said goodbye.

Recommended

Zlatan talked the talk and walked the walk.

[xdelx]

Steven Gerrard chilled.

[xdelx]

John Terry reminisced.

Arsenal remembered Jose Reyes, three years on from his death.

Toby Alderweireld was honoured.

Pascal Struijk reflected.

Golf

Canadian Open bosses were not happy with Dustin Johnson’s decision to play in the opening event of the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Cricket

Joe Root was buzzing.

Onwards for Sam Curran.

Cycling

Chris Froome met a new friend.

Hockey

Kate and Helen Richardson-Walsh marked the start of Pride Month.

Darts

Players hit the Big Apple.

[xdelx]

Boxing

Recommended

Dennis McCann was teaching.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in