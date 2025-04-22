Paula Radcliffe retires aged 51 after completing major marathon record

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paula Radcliffe has announced that she is retiring from road racing at the age of 51 after finishing the Boston Marathon on Monday.

The former marathon world record holder said she was “signing out on the roads” after completing the set of six major world marathons majors, with Boston adding to London, Chicago, New York, Berlin and Tokyo.

Radcliffe finished the Boston Marathon with a time of 2 hours 53 minutes 44 seconds, placing her 117th out of 12,447 women that took part, and received the Six Star Medal before revealing it would be her final event.

Providing a suitable conclusion to a marathon career that has spanned over two decades, Radcliffe raced in the number 215 bib at Boston, reflective of her 2:15:25 world record, set in London in 2003.

‘Wow, thank you Boston. My calf went at 9 miles and I couldn’t go full out from then on, but on the plus side the foot is great and I got to savour and enjoy those Boston Marathon crowds. Pain was so worth it for that World Marathon Majors six star,” Radcliffe said on Instagram.

“That’s me signing out on the roads now! Lesson learned that my body is done with that.”

Beginning her career at Bedford & County Athletics Club, Radcliffe went on to compete at four consecutive Olympic Games between 1996 and 2008 in the multiple long-distance events, setting a new British Record at Sydney 2000 in the 10,000m. It was her success outside of the Olympics as a marathon runner, however, that made her a household name.

Making her debut at the London Marathon in 2002, she set a new world record of 2:17:18 in Chicago later that year. Radcliffe then lowered her own marathon world record to 2:15:25 at the 2003 London Marathon, a record which stood for 16 years.