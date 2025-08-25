Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Luke Littler falls at last-16 stage as Jeffrey de Graaf wins maiden PDC title

De Graaf recovered from a 4-1 deficit to beat Stephen Bunting 8-7 in the final and become the first Swedish player to win a Players Championship.

Mark Staniforth
Monday 25 August 2025 20:30 BST
Luke Littler fell short at Players Championship 24 in Milton Keynes (Nigel French/PA)
Luke Littler fell short at Players Championship 24 in Milton Keynes (Nigel French/PA) (PA Wire)

Luke Littler fell short in the last 16 as Sweden’s Jeffrey de Graaf claimed his first PDC ranking title at Players Championship 24 in Milton Keynes.

Littler survived a final-leg decider against Beau Greaves before the world champion, playing on the Pro Tour for the first time in five months, lost 6-4 to Rob Cross.

De Graaf recovered from a 4-1 deficit to beat Stephen Bunting 8-7 in the final, and told pdc.tv: “It means a lot, it’s my first title ever in the PDC so it’s a great, it’s fantastic.

“I’m happy to be the first [Swedish player to win a Players Championship title], but hopefully not the last.”

Littler had been pushed to the brink in his first meeting with Greaves, a three-time WDF women’s world champion, who averaged 102 compared to Littler’s 96.

The 21-year-old Greaves had already sealed a memorable win in the previous round when she claimed a 6-4 win over five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld.

Michael van Gerwen lost in the last 16 to Scott Williams, who had struck a nine-darter in his 6-0 whitewash over James Hurrell in the third round.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in