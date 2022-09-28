Jump to content

Pep Guardiola’s heartwarming surprise: Wednesday’s sporting social

Richarlison and Rio Ferdinand hit out at a lack of action over racism.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 28 September 2022 18:35
Pep Guardiola surprised a City employee (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 28.

Football

Pep Guardiola’s heartwarming surprise…

Richarlison and Rio Ferdinand hit out at a lack of action over racism.

Reflections on international duty…

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen hung out with the boys.

Ben Stokes made light of Nottinghamshire’s tactics against Durham.

Rugby Union

Maro Itoje monitored the Pound’s progress.

Boxing

Sound advice from Frank Bruno.

Formula One

Alex Albon is on the recovery trail ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix.

Mercedes looked back on a big moment.

Darts

Michael van Gerwen has missed Ireland.

