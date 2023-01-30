Peter Crouch’s big day and creative transfer reveals – Monday’s sporting social

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 30.

Football

Clubs got creative to announce transfers.

Bruno Guimaraes celebrated a Newcastle milestone.

Jose Mourinho was proud of Roma despite defeat to Napoli.

Happy birthday Crouchy!

Cricket

Stuart Broad touched down in New Zealand.

David Warner asked the important questions…

Lancashire got in the spirit.

Golf

Rory McIlroy won in Dubai.

Rugby Union

Joe Marler helped out in the kitchen.

Boxing

Monday morning inspiration from Deontay Wilder.

Tennis

Laura Robson signed off from Australia.

Motor Racing

Race of Champions, Finnish style.

Mick Schumacher had some fun on the snow.

Carlos Sainz was preparing for the new season.

Darts

The Premier League line-up was announced.