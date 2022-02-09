KP mocks England squad and Mendy returns a hero – Wednesday’s sporting social

Lando Norris signed a new deal at McLaren and Geraint Thomas enjoyed a nice view.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 09 February 2022 17:47
Kevin Pietersen and Edouard Mendy (David Davies/Clive Rose/PA)
Kevin Pietersen and Edouard Mendy (David Davies/Clive Rose/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 9.

Football

A triumphant return for Edouard Mendy.

Recommended

Peter Crouch praised Newcastle’s fans.

Bukayo Saka enjoyed his night at the Brits.

https://twitter.com/AlexScott/status/1491426145178648585

Nice words from Cristiano Ronaldo.

[xdelx]

Charlie Austin posed a question.

Michail Antonio hailed a big win for West Ham.

Winter Olympics

Sir Matthew Pinsent was impressed.

Natasha McKay was having a ball in Beijing.

Scottish curler Hammy McMillan was pumped for action.

A new Olympic sport?

Ten-year challenge accepted.

Cricket

Ben Stokes was gaming.

[xdelx]

Kevin Pietersen was not a fan of England’s Test squad.

Before he hit the course.

Kate Cross provided a fitness update.

Cycling

Not a bad view for Geraint Thomas

Formula One

Lando Norris signed a new deal at McLaren

MMA

Recommended

Conor McGregor had a laugh.

[xdelx]

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in