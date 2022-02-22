Fury goes silent and a date to remember – Tuesday’s sporting social

Tributes were also paid to the late, great Niki Lauda on his birthday.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 22 February 2022 18:11
Tyson Fury is taking some time off social media (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Tyson Fury is taking some time off social media (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 22.

Football

Peter Crouch has still got it.

Recommended

Bukayo Saka was hoping to inspire kids at his old school.

Zlatan went for a new look.

Happy birthdays.

Clubs marked events on this day in years gone by.

Rugby Union

Sam Billings wished George Kruis well in retirement.

A Will Greenwood hat-trick came of age.

Winter Olympics and Paralympics

Lewis Hamilton congratulated Canadian speed skater Charles Hamelin.

ParalympicsGB finalised their squad.

Hope Gordon was raring to go.

Boxing

Tyson Fury worked off the chocolates in the gym.

And then vowed to stay off social media until after the big fight.

Glory to Ukraine!

Formula One

Niki Lauda was remembered.

George Russell put some careful thought into his lid design.

Yuki Tsunoda – number 22 on the grid – was delighted with today’s date.

Athletics

Usain Bolt was also enjoying the date.

Golf

Ian Poulter was poking fun at his caddie.

Tennis

Recommended

Venus Williams enjoyed Paris.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in