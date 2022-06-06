Peter Crouch dresses as a dinosaur – Monday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 6.
Football
Peter Crouch as you have never seen him before…
Wales players and fans took to the streets to rework a World Cup classic.
The PM paid tribute to Wales.
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated.
Lots of smiles from James Justin and Jarrod Bowen with their England caps.
Man City looked back.
James Milner signed a new deal.
Cricket
Matt Parkinson reflected on a special week.
KP was on holiday.
England turned back the clock.
Tennis
Wimbledon looked in good nick.
Coco Gauff thanked her fans after two final defeats.
Formula One
Carlos Sainz scrubbed up well.
