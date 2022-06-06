Peter Crouch dresses as a dinosaur – Monday’s sporting social

Wales players and fans took to the streets to rework a World Cup classic.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 06 June 2022 18:43
Comments
Peter Crouch dressed as a dinosaur (Mike Egerton/PA)
Peter Crouch dressed as a dinosaur (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Archive)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 6.

Football

Peter Crouch as you have never seen him before…

Recommended

Wales players and fans took to the streets to rework a World Cup classic.

The PM paid tribute to Wales.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated.

Lots of smiles from James Justin and Jarrod Bowen with their England caps.

Man City looked back.

James Milner signed a new deal.

Cricket

Matt Parkinson reflected on a special week.

KP was on holiday.

England turned back the clock.

Tennis

Wimbledon looked in good nick.

Coco Gauff thanked her fans after two final defeats.

Formula One

Recommended

Carlos Sainz scrubbed up well.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in