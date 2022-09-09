Savannah Marshall trainer unhappy with late cancellation of Claressa Shields fight
Hartlepool’s Marshall was set to fight Claressa Shields in an historic bout at the O2 Arena in London
Savannah Marshall’s trainer Peter Fury has expressed frustration over the timing of the cancellation of Saturday’s world middleweight title unification bout against Claressa Shields in London.
The British Boxing Board of Control made the decision to cancel all of this weekend’s scheduled tournaments out of respect to the Queen, with the historic all-female O2 Arena bill its most high-profile casualty.
The decision was announced almost two hours following the scheduled weigh-in for the contest, which promoters Boxxer had said would take place behind closed doors while the status of the contest remained in doubt.
Fury tweeted: “(Savannah Marshall) has not eaten for 24-plus hours – been nice to announce this earlier, it’s on, it’s off etc. Not good for fighters.”
However, Fury did add his sympathy for the promoters and added in response to the Board’s announcement: “When things are out of your control we must move forward. Main thing right now is to show our deepest respects to the queen and their family”.
In a statement, Boxxer indicated they are working towards October 15 as a new date for the contest. American Shields tweeted simply: “Yeah, I understand.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies