Peter Wright pulls off great escape to topple Krzysztof Ratajski in Amsterdam

Two-time world champion Peter Wright produced a great escape against Krzysztof Ratajski in the Dutch Darts Championship.

Wright looked dead and buried against the Pole in European Tour event in Amsterdam as he trailed 5-1 in the race to six.

But he was able to reel off five successive legs to claim victory and make it through to Sunday afternoon’s quarter-final.

One man who did tumble was Dirk van Duijvenbode.

The Dutchman got a little too excited during his walk-on and tripped over on the stage while dancing in front of his home crowd.

However, he was able to literally pick himself up and beat Irishman Dylan Slevin, although he needed a 129 checkout in the final-leg decider to win 6-5.

Home favourite Michael van Gerwen began his quest for Dutch glory with a 6-2 win over Gabriel Clemens, winning four legs in a row, while defending champion Michael Smith had too much for Jim Smith in a 6-4 success and will now meet Wright in the last eight.

There were also wins for Nathan Aspinall, Luke Humphries, Josh Rock and Dave Chisnall but Jonny Clayton and Rob Cross were eliminated.