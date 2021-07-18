World number two Peter Wright cruises through to second round of World Matchplay

World number two Peter Wright cruised through to the second round of the World Matchplay Darts at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

His 10-2 victory over Danny Noppert featured a 99.7 average and included three 180’s and a 121 checkout.

Luke Humphries caused the biggest shock of the tournament so far when he beat world number four James Wade.

The former world youth champion finished with a 101 average as he scored eight 180’s in a confident 10-3 victory.

Michael Smith started to find form again in a 10-7 win over debutant Ryan Searle.

Jose De Sousa’s win included a 116 checkout, as he comfortably beat Gabriel Clemens 10-2 to progress through to the next round to set up a match against Smith.

Joe Cullen brought an end to his five-match losing streak with a close-fought 10-8 victory over Chris Dobey.

Rob Cross, who was world champion in 2019, started the campaign with a 10-8 win over debutant Ross Smith.

He finished the match with a 100 average and will take on Callan Rydz in the last 16, who beat Glen Durrant 10-6.

In the first match of the day, Krzysztof Ratajski beat Brendan Dolan 10-4.