Foden’s Gazza Euro 96 trim and Southgate on target – Tuesday’s sporting social
Phil Foden prepared for the Euros by changing the colour of his hair.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 8.
Football
Phil Foden had a Gazza Euro 96 trim.
Gareth Southgate was on target.
Ben White and Harry Maguire checked in for England duty.
A big week in store.
What a save!
Marcus Rashford wished injured Donny Van De Beek well after the Dutchman was ruled out of the Euros
Remembering Justin Edinburgh.
Happy birthday Javier Mascherano.
Wayne Rooney was excited to be playing again.
Ruben Dias issued a rallying call to Portugal.
Jack Harrison chilled out.
Patrice Evra and his fiancée were on their (Rolls-Royce) bike.
Tennis
Serena Williams looked forward to Wimbledon.
Cricket
David Willey revelled in Yorkshire’s thrilling win over Sussex.
Taekwondo
Jade Jones was ready to get down to work.
Formula One
Nico Rosberg celebrated World Oceans Day.
Boxing
Logan Paul came out of his fight with Floyd Mayweather fairly unscathed.