Phil Foden celebrates new Manchester City contract – Friday’s sporting social

Foden has signed on until 2027 at the Etihad Stadium.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 14 October 2022 18:31
Phil Foden’s new deal was announced on Friday (Martin Rickett/PA)
Phil Foden’s new deal was announced on Friday (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 14.

Football

Phil Foden celebrated his new Manchester City contract.

And City wound back the clock to mark the occasion.

Gary Neville threatened to sack Jamie Carragher.

Barcelona will wear the logo of rapper Drake on their shirts for Sunday’s Clasico clash with Real Madrid after he surpassed 50 billion Spotify streams.

Jill Scott was on the lookout for extra work in retirement.

Borussia Dortmund celebrated Jude Bellingham’s Champions League scoring form.

Seb Larsson announced his retirement.

Crawley received a left-field job application.

Skills!

Newcastle launched a special anniversary kit.

Rugby League

The Rugby League World Cup was ready for lift-off.

England face Samoa in Saturday’s opener.

Formula One

Alfa Romeo welcomed a young fan to the team.

Snooker

Shaun Murphy and Judd Trump sparked a debate over snooker’s dress code.

