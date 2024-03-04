The sporting weekend in pictures

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Phil Foden scored twice as Manchester City came from behind to beat neighbours Manchester United but Darwin Nunez’s last-minute strike at Nottingham Forest kept Liverpool top of the Premier League.

Max Verstappen picked up where he left off in 2023 with victory in Formula One’s season opener in Bahrain and there were British medals in the World Athletics Indoor Championship in Glasgow.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.