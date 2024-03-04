Jump to content

The sporting weekend in pictures

The best pictures from a busy weekend of sport.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 04 March 2024 05:00
Phil Foden hit Manchester City to derby victory (Mike Egerton/PA)
Phil Foden hit Manchester City to derby victory (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Phil Foden scored twice as Manchester City came from behind to beat neighbours Manchester United but Darwin Nunez’s last-minute strike at Nottingham Forest kept Liverpool top of the Premier League.

Max Verstappen picked up where he left off in 2023 with victory in Formula One’s season opener in Bahrain and there were British medals in the World Athletics Indoor Championship in Glasgow.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

