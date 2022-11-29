Foden starts and Lineker gets a cheeky gift – Tuesday’s sporting social
Michael Sheen brought the Welsh siwgr, Kolo Toure had a new job and Peter Crouch was not amused.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 29.
Football
England handed Phil Foden a first start of the World Cup.
Gary Lineker received a gift from Wales.
And the spirit of Michael Sheen sweetened their pre-match build-up.
The Netherlands advanced.
And Kalidou Koulibaly ensured Senegal joined them.
Newcastle wished manager Eddie Howe a happy 45th birthday.
Barcelona also celebrated their birth.
Wigan confirmed the appointment of Kolo Toure as the club’s new manager.
Thibaut Courtois was proud to join an exclusive club.
Peter Crouch was not impressed.
Crouch was not the only person missing the early World Cup kick-offs.
England turned the clock back.
Wales were boosted by a familiar face.
Formula One
George Russell was moonlighting during the winter break.
Cricket
England were training hard in Pakistan.
Glamorgan had World Cup fever.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies