Jalen Carter ejected in opening seconds as Philadelphia Eagles win first game

Super Bowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles kicked off the NFL season with a 24-20 win over divisional rivals the Dallas Cowboys.

A match which began with Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter being ejected for spitting ended after midnight because of a lengthy weather delay.

The season was just six seconds old when Carter was thrown out of the game before the first snap after an exchange of words with Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

It ended with Carter spitting on his opponent and being forced to leave the game.

Helped by the accompanying 15-yard penalty, the Cowboys struck first blood on the opening drive with Javonte Williams going over from a yard.

The Eagles responded on their opening drive, quarterback Jalen Hurts grabbing his first running touchdown from four yards.

The second quarter proved a repeat of the first – Williams again scoring from a yard out, Hurts once more responding from eight yards.

Brandon Aubrey broke the pattern with a 41-yard field goal to put the Cowboys ahead 17-14, but Saquon Barkley put the Eagles in front for the first time with a 10-yard touchdown run with 51 seconds remaining in the first half.

There was still time for the Cowboys to cut the gap to 21-20, Aubrey on target again from 53 yards as the clock ran out.

After offences dominated the first half, defences took control of the second – Jake Elliott claiming the only points with a field goal from 58 yards midway through the third quarter.

Minutes later, the teams were forced off with lightning detected close to the stadium.

They returned 65 minutes later, but neither side were able to find much fluency on the ball and with Prescott able to find his target on fourth down late on, the Eagles were able to run the clock out.