Denver Broncos hit back to end Philadelphia Eagles’ unbeaten record

Super Bowl champions Philadelphia suffered their first loss of the season as Denver fought back for a 21-17 victory at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.

The Broncos began the final quarter trailing 17-3 but quarterback Bo Nix led a late rally and touchdowns from JK Dobbins and Evan Ingram, plus a 36-yard field goal from Will Lutz, saw them snatch victory.

Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts still threw for 280 yards and touchdown passes for Dallas Goedert and Saquon Barkley but a last-gasp attempt to salvage the game on the final play was thwarted.

The result left the Eagles 4-1 while the Broncos, for whom Nix threw for 242 yards, improved to 3-2.

Carson Wentz picked out Jordan Addison with 30 seconds remaining as the Minnesota Vikings claimed a dramatic 21-17 win over the Cleveland Browns in London.

The Browns had been on course for victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after a touchdown from David Njoku gave them a 17-14 lead in the third quarter.

Addison had the final say on a 12-yard pass from Wentz after the Vikings (3-2) had earlier replied to a Harold Fannin score and Andre Szymt field goal for the Browns (1-4) with touchdowns from Josh Oliver and Jordan Mason.

Elsewhere, Miami squandered a 17-0 lead as they were beaten 27-24 in a thriller at Carolina while Baltimore’s dismal start to the season continued as they were thrashed 44-10 at home to the Houston Texans.

Indianapolis also enjoyed a big win as they beat Las Vegas 40-6 and New Orleans claimed their first win of the campaign, beating New York Giants 26-14.

New York Jets remain winless after going down 37-22 at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys.