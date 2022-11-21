Jump to content

Philadelphia Eagles snatch last-gasp 17-16 victory over Indianapolis Colts

Jalen Hurts went 18 of 25 for 190 yards through the air as well as rushing for the winning score.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 21 November 2022 04:34
Philadelphia Eagles secure shaky 17-16 victory over Indianapolis Colts (Darron Cummings/AP)
(AP)

The Philadelphia Eagles eventually found their feet against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night to narrowly avoid starting a losing streak following their stellar start to the season.

The visitors were trailing the Colts until the final few minutes when Jalen Hurts rushed for a seven-yard touchdown which was then converted by Jake Elliott to end the game with Philadelphia up 17-16.

The Eagles’ quest for a perfect season ended with a shock 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders last week, with victory in Indianapolis moving the side to 9-1 for the season so far.

The Colts failed to get much payoff from their dominance, with the home team relying on field goals for points aside from a touchdown by Pro Bowl running back Jonathan Taylor.

In other games, quarterback Kirk Cousins was sacked a career-high seven times as his Minnesota Vikings were hammered 40-3 by the Dallas Cowboys and the Atlanta Falcons kept their noses in front of the Chicago Bears 27-24.

In Massachusetts, the New England Patriots’ Marcus Jones scored via an 84-yard punt return with just five seconds left for his side to beat AFC East rivals the New York Jets 10-3.

Down south, the Houston Texans lost at home to the Commanders 23-10 and the New Orleans Saints showed up reigning Super Bowl champions the Los Angeles Rams 27-20.

The Buffalo Bills beat the Cleveland Browns 31-23, the Baltimore Ravens went 13-3 over the Carolina Panthers 13-3 and the Detroit Lions defeated the New York Giants 31-18.

The Las Vegas Raiders were 22-16 overtime victors against the Denver Broncos and Joe Burrow tossed four touchdown passes for the Cincinnati Bengals to finish 37-30 over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In the night’s final game, the Los Angeles Chargers almost secured their own late win before Patrick Mahomes threw a 17-yarder to tight end Travis Kelce which put the visitors up 30-27 as the clock wound down.

