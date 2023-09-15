Jump to content

Jalen Hurts throws two touchdowns as Philadelphia Eagles beat Minnesota Vikings

The Eagles beat the Vikings 34-28 in Philadelphia.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 15 September 2023 06:09
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks to pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings (Matt Slocum/AP)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks to pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings (Matt Slocum/AP)
(AP)

Jalen Hurts and D’Andre Swift starred for the Philadelphia Eagles to secure their second win in two games, beating the Minnesota Vikings 34-28 on Friday.

Hurts, the Eagles quarterback and 2022 MVP runner-up, threw for 193 yards and two touchdowns.

His running-back Swift carried for 175 yards and crossed for a touchdown himself.

The Eagles jumped out to a 27-7 lead in the third quarter after a mistake-prone game from the Vikings.

However, Minnesota fought their way back into the game with two touchdowns in the last two quarters to make it 27-21.

A late touchdown from Swift with four minutes left made the comeback insurmountable despite a late score from Vikings tight-end TJ Hockenson.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for 364 yards with four touchdowns while wide receiver Justin Jefferson had 11 receptions totalling 159 yards.

The performance from the duo was not enough to give their team their first win of the season, with the Vikings to host the Los Angeles Chargers next week while Philadelphia will travel to Florida to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

