Nick Sirianni sheds ‘happy tears’ after Philadelphia Eagles win Super Bowl

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said his team “didn’t care” about what people thought of them as they clinched victory in Super Bowl LIX.

The Eagles defence sacked opposing quarterback Patrick Mahomes six times in the 40-22 win, ending the Kansas City Chiefs’ push for an unprecedented third straight Super Bowl success.

“We didn’t really ever care what anyone thought about how we won… all we wanted to do was win,” a tearful Sirianni told Fox Sports. “These guys did not want to let each other down.”

The success avenged a narrow defeat to the Chiefs two years ago and Sirianni put the success down to a team effort.

“That’s a great football team (the Chiefs),” he said. “We had to come out and play our best. What a lesson to the whole world about teamwork.

“This is the ultimate team game. You can’t be great without the greatness of others and this was a great performance by everybody. It took everybody.

“I’ll be shedding a couple of happy tears tonight. A lot of work went into this.”

That message was echoed by quarterback Jalen Hurts, who was named the game’s most valuable player after throwing for two touchdowns and grabbing another one himself.

“I couldn’t be here without my teammates, the effort and determination everybody displayed to get to this point.

“Defence wins championships. We saw how they played today. We saw the difference they made in the game. They gave us opportunities, gave us short fields. And we’re able to do what we do.”

Chiefs coach Andy Reid, a former Eagles head coach, accepted responsibility for his team’s performance.

“Today was a rough day all around. Nothing went right. I didn’t coach well,” he said.

“Proud of our guys for fighting. We will learn from this, but too many turnovers, too many penalties. Against a good football team, you can’t do that.”