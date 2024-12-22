Jayden Daniels inspires Washington win to end Philadelphia Eagles streak

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Philadelphia Eagles lost quarterback Jalen Hurts to concussion and saw their franchise-record 10-game winning streak come to an end with a dramatic 36-33 loss to the Washington Commanders.

Two late field goals from Jake Elliott had given the Eagles a 33-28 lead as they looked set to clinch the NFC East division title.

However, Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels led his side down the field and threw his fifth touchdown pass of the game – and second to Jamison Crowder – with just seconds remaining.

Hurts left the game with a concussion in the first quarter after taking a hit to the head from Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu, while Eagles defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson was ejected from the game after his second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

The injury-hit Detroit Lions improved their record to 13-2 thanks to a 34-17 victory over the Chicago Bears.

Quarterback Jared Goff completed 24 of 32 passes for 336 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions, while Jahmyr Gibbs had 23 carries for 109 yards and Jameson Williams caught five passes for 143 yards, including a spectacular 82-yard touchdown.

A 24-6 victory over the Cleveland Browns ensured the Cincinnati Bengals kept their slim play-off hopes alive, with Ja’Marr Chase breaking his own franchise record for single-season receiving yards.

Chase caught six passes for 97 yards, including a 32-yard touchdown, to reach 1,510 yards for the season, eclipsing his previous best of 1,455 in his rookie campaign.

The Indianapolis Colts also remain in the play-off hunt following a 38-30 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Jonathan Taylor ran for 218 yards and three touchdowns as the Colts set a single-game franchise rushing record with 335 yards.

The Arizona Cardinals cannot qualify for the post-season after suffering a 36-30 loss at the Carolina Panthers.

Rookie quarterback Michael Penix helped the Atlanta Falcons to a 34-7 win over the New York Giants in his first career start, although he had a sizeable helping hand from opposite number Drew Lock, who threw two interceptions which were returned for touchdowns.

The Los Angeles Rams started the season 1-4 but are now 9-6 following a 19-9 victory over the New York Jets, whose quarterback Aaron Rodgers registered the 499th passing touchdown of his career.