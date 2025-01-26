Philadelphia Eagles thrash Washington Commanders to reach Super Bowl

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley both rushed for three touchdowns as the Philadelphia Eagles thrashed the Washington Commanders 55-23 to book their place in Super Bowl LIX.

Quarterback Hurts also threw a touchdown pass to AJ Brown as the Eagles took full advantage of some costly turnovers and penalties to reach their second Super Bowl in three years.

After a lengthy opening drive only yielded a field goal for the Commanders, Barkley took the Eagles’ first play from scrimmage for a 60-yard touchdown run, breaking a number of weak tackle attempts on his way to the end zone.

Washington receiver Dyami Brown’s fumble led to Barkley’s second touchdown of the game from much closer range, the running back scoring from four yards to cap off a 48-yard drive after Brown had coughed up the ball near the sideline.

The Commanders responded in style as Jayden Daniels hit Terry McLaurin for a 36-yard touchdown, but Austin Ekeler was stopped short on the two-point conversion attempt.

A frantic end to the first half saw the Eagles gifted two chances for points which were both gratefully accepted, the first coming after Marshon Lattimore was penalised for pass interference on DeVonta Smith in the end zone.

That meant the ball was placed on the one-yard line and Hurts was easily pushed across the goal line in what has become known as the “Brotherly Shove” – a reference to Philadelphia’s nickname of the City of Brotherly Love.

To make matters worse, Jeremy McNichols fumbled on the kick-off return and on the ensuing Eagles drive, cornerback Mike Sainristil was flagged for unnecessary roughness for hitting Barkley as he went out of bounds.

That gave Philadelphia a free first down which eventually turned into a four-yard touchdown pass from Hurts to Brown.

Hurts and Daniels exchanged rushing touchdowns in the third quarter before the Eagles pulled away in the fourth, Hurts getting shoved into the end zone from a matter of inches after the Commanders conceded numerous penalties attempting to anticipate the snap.

Barkley scored in a more conventional manner from four yards out to match his quarterback’s tally and give the Eagles the luxury of taking their two stars out of the firing line, with rookie Will Shipley also getting on the scoresheet from close range after a 59-yard run earlier in the drive.

“It’s amazing, we’re here [in] the Super Bowl,” Barkley told Fox Sports.

“But the goal wasn’t just getting there. The goal was to win. We’re going to celebrate, enjoy this and get right back to work.”