Phoenix Suns take 17th straight win as Golden State Warriors beaten 104-96

The Phoenix Suns tied a franchise record as they claimed their 17th consecutive victory with a 104-96 defeat of the Golden State Warriors

Phoenix had to play most of the game without guard Devin Booker who left the court with a left hamstring injury in the second quarter before returning later to cheer on his team.

Deandre Ayton had 24 points, while veteran Chris Paul added 15 and had 11 assists in the battle between the two teams leading the Western Conference.

Golden State’s Steph Curry had a torrid evening and collected just 12 points as his side stumbled with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter.

Jaren Jackson Jr led the Memphis Grizzlies with 25 points, and Desmond Bane had 23 including five three-pointers, as the visitors won their second straight game with a 98-91 effort over the Toronto Raptors.

Kevin Durant and James Harden may have been the big names but it was James Johnson who scored two free throws with 2.2 seconds on the clock to hand the Brooklyn Nets a 112-110 victory over local rivals the New York Knicks.

CJ McCollum’s 28 points helped the Portland Trail Blazers snap a three-game losing streak in a 110-92 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

It marked the Pistons’ seventh straight defeat, while the hosts racked up 10 consecutive victories at home for the first time since 2009.

The Los Angeles Lakers did not let the loss of LeBron James, sent home earlier in the day under the league’s health and safety protocols, stop them hammering the Sacramento Kings.

Anthony Davis had 25 points and team-mate Russell Westbrook added 23 as the visitors romped home 117-92 courtesy of a dominant third quarter.