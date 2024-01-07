Jump to content

Pittsburgh Steelers keep play-off hopes alive with win over Baltimore Ravens

The Steelers can qualify for the post season if either the Miami Dolphins or Tennessee Titans win on Sunday.

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 07 January 2024 01:35
The Pittsburgh Steelers held onto their slim play-off chances, courtesy of a 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

After ending the regular season with three straight wins, the Steelers will qualify for the post season on Sunday if the Buffalo Bills lose to the Miami Dolphins or the Jacksonville Jaguars go down to the Tennessee Titans.

Pittsburgh opened the scoring at a rainy Baltimore through a six-yard run from Najee Harris near the end of the first quarter.

The AFC North champion Ravens, who rested several key players including quarterback Lamar Jackson, evened the score at 7-7 just before half-time when Tyler Huntley found Isaiah Likely in the endzone on a 27-yard reception.

Following a scoreless third quarter, Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph broke the game open with a 71-yard touchdown pass to Diontae Johnson on the first play of the fourth.

Each side kicked a field goal from there as the Steelers now play the waiting game.

