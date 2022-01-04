Pittsburgh Steelers beat Cleveland Browns in Ben Roethlisberger’s last home game
Both teams scored two touchdowns, leaving the Steelers’ Chris Boswell to kick four field goals and secure a winning lead.
The Pittsburgh Steelers have beaten the Cleveland Browns 26-14 in quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s likely final home game as he capped an 18-year career with the team.
Six-time Pro Bowler Roethlisberger passed for a touchdown and had 123 yards through the air, which was less than the Browns’ Baker Mayfield who passed for 185 yards, at Heinz Field.
Diontae Johnson scored the Steelers’ first touchdown in the second quarter and Najee Harris scored the second with only seconds left on the game clock.
The Browns only made it onto the scoreboard in the third quarter, as David Njoku made an impressive leaping grab to score a touchdown that was converted by Chase McLaughlin.
The Browns looked like they might make a comeback when Harrison Bryant scored, but the visitors could not close the gap before Harris cemented the Steelers’ win.
