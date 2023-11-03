Pittsburgh Steelers snatch win from Tennessee Titans with late touchdown

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A three-yard touchdown with just four minutes left secured a comeback win for the Pittsburgh Steelers at home against the Tennessee Titans.

It was the fourth time in five wins the Steelers have emerged victorious after trailing headed into the final quarter, with wide receiver Diontae Johnson closing the game out.

The Steelers were the first to score in the game through running back Najee Harris, who made a 10-yard touchdown run.

Titans running back Derrick Henry returned serve in the second quarter with a two-yard touchdown.

The Titans kicked three field goals through Nick Folk while Chris Boswell kicked two for Pittsburgh, putting the Titans up by three going into the fourth quarter.

Rookie quarterback for the Titans, Will Levis, threw for 262 yards with one interception which came on the last play of the game.

Steelers’ quarterback Kenny Pickett threw for 160 yards and the game-winning touchdown.

Pittsburgh now move into five wins for the year, while the Titans dropped to three wins and five losses.