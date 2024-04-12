From Aintree to Augusta – an armchair guide to weekend sport on TV

Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

From the Grand National at Aintree to the Masters at Augusta, a feast of live sporting action comes thick and fast this weekend.

The push for the Premier League title continues with Arsenal and Liverpool both playing on Sunday, while Leeds will be looking to maintain their promotion push in the Sky Bet Championship when they kick-off Saturday’s schedule.

There is also a clash between Scotland and England in the Guinness Women’s Six Nations, while the rugby union action continues with the Investec Champions Cup quarter-finals.

So sit back and relax with the remote as the PA news agency provides the essential guide of what to watch and where to catch all of the action.

Saturday

HORSE RACING

Grand National, Aintree – ITV1 1255

All eyes will be on Aintree at 1600BST for the world’s most famous horse race.

Last year’s winner Corach Rambler heads the field of 34, which has seen the limit cut down from 40 horses following a safety review.

Corach Rambler is bidding to follow Tiger Roll and Red Rum as a back-to-back Grand National winner, and looks likely to set off as favourite.

Could, though, Rachael Blackmore – the first female jockey to claim victory in the race three years ago – mount a challenge again on board former Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Minella Indo?

Scottish National winner Kitty’s Light is another expected to be well-fancied, as is last year’s runner-up Vanillier.

I Am Maximus and Meetingofthewaters will boost the Irish challenge along with Mr Incredible, all trained by Willie Mullins.

But, as always at the Grand National, it will be anyone’s race on the day – so pinstickers at the ready!

THE MASTERS

Sky Sports Golf 1500 & Sky Sports Main Event 2000

After a delayed start at Augusta, Bryson DeChambeau delivered a fine first-round display to take the clubhouse lead at seven under.

Amen Corner is sure to throw up plenty more challenges over the closing two rounds this weekend – but who will make the cut?

World number one Scottie Scheffler, the 2022 Masters champion, is expected to be among the contenders or can England’s Danny Willett, winner in 2016, still keep himself in the hunt?

Defending champion Jon Rahm looks to have work to do, as does Rory McIlroy – and how will Tiger Woods cope with the prospect of completing 23 holes in one day just to give himself a chance of making it through to the weekend? Stay tuned to find out!

PREMIER LEAGUE

Newcastle v Tottenham – TNT Sports 1 1100, Bournemouth v Manchester United – Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League 1700

Tottenham begin another full-on weekend of Premier League action in Saturday’s early kick-off at Newcastle.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are eyeing a top-four finish, but will injury-hit Newcastle rise to the challenge in front of their demanding home fans at St James’ Park?

Saturday’s top-flight schedule finishes at Bournemouth where Manchester United will be out to build on their 2-2 draw with title-chasing Liverpool.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Leeds v Blackburn – Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports Main Event 1200

With Championship leaders Leicester in action on Friday night (also available to armchair viewers), Leeds will be out to keep the pressure on promotion rivals Ipswich when they welcome Blackburn to Elland Road for Saturday’s 12.30pm kick-off.

Having dropped points again with a frustrating goalless draw at home to Sunderland on Tuesday night, Leeds boss Daniel Farke knows there is little margin for error.

Rovers, meanwhile, are fighting to stay clear of the relegation battle and manager John Eustace will be expecting a much-improved display from their midweek 5-0 thrashing at Bristol City.

RUGBY UNION

Women’s Six Nations, Scotland v England – BBC One 1400

England have thrashed Italy and Wales as they aim for a sixth straight Women’s Six Nations title.

However, facing Scotland at a sold-out Hive Stadium in Edinburgh is sure to provide the sternest test yet of this season’s tournament for the Red Roses.

England ran out 58-7 in last year’s showdown – but there will be no sense of complacency from John Mitchell’s side, who are set to be captained by Zoe Aldcroft.

Other Highlights

FOOTBALL: National League, Aldershot v Boreham Wood – TNT Sports 1 1700; Serie A, Torino v Juventus – TNT Sports 4 1715, Bologna v Monza – TNT Sports 1 1945; Bundesliga, Stuttgart v Eintract Frankfurt – Sky Sports Football 1920; LaLiga, Atletico Madrid v Girona – Viaplay Sports 1 & LaLiga TV 1300, Real Mallorca v Real Madrid – Viaplay Sports 1 & LaLiga TV 1730, Cadiz v Barcelona – Viaplay Sports 1 & LaLiga TV 2000; Scottish League One, Hamilton v Falkirk – BBC Alba 1730.

RUGBY UNION: Champions Cup quarter-finals, Bordeaux Begles v Harlequins – TNT Sports 3 1500, Leinster v La Rochelle – TNT Sports 3 1730, Northampton v Bulls – TNT Sports 3 2000, European Challenge Cup quarter-final, Clermont Auvergne v Ulster Rugby – TNT Sports 3 1215.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Challenge Cup quarter-final, Hull KR v Leigh – BBC Two England, BBC Two Scotland & BBC Two Wales 1645.

TENNIS: ATP, The Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters – Sky Sports Tennis 1000.

MOTOR CYCLING: MotoGP, Grand Prix of The Americas qualifying – TNT Sports 2 1645, Sprint race – TNT Sports 2 2030.

BOXING: Heavyweight, Jared Anderson v Ryad Merhy – Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Action 0200 (Sun).

BASEBALL: MLB, Houston Astros v Texas Rangers – TNT Sports 4 2100, Arizona Diamondbacks v St. Louis Cardinals – TNT Sports 2 0100 (Sun).

Sunday

THE MASTERS

Sky Sports Golf 1500 & Sky Sports Main Event 1900

It is something all golfers dream off but who will be presented with the famous green jacket at Augusta on Sunday?

Can DeChambeau last the distance, flying the flag for LIV golf? And will Scheffler be able to maintain his challenge to deliver an American victory on home soil?

There is sure to be a thrilling finish and plenty more drama as the players head around Amen Corner for the last time – so where better to stay tuned in than from the comfort of your armchair? Just don’t drop the remote!

PREMIER LEAGUE

Premier League, Liverpool v Crystal Palace – Sky Sports Premier League 1300 & Sky Sports Main Event 1400, Arsenal v Aston Villa – Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League 1600

Premier League title challengers Liverpool and Arsenal are both back in domestic action on Sunday after differing fortunes in their midweek European ties.

The Reds are first up when they host Crystal Palace. Jurgen Klopp called Thursday’s 3-0 home defeat to Atalanta a “low point” in Liverpool’s season – and the Kop will need to be in full voice again to avoid another potential body blow.

Arsenal could well have been knocked off top spot when they run out at the Emirates Stadium against Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon.

Mikel Arteta will be hoping his side can maintain momentum from a late fightback to draw 2-2 against Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday night.

However, former Gunners boss Unai Emery has European ambitions of his own to maintain as Villa chase a top-four finish.

WOMEN’S FA CUP

Semi-finals, Tottenham v Leicester – BBC Two England, BBC Two Scotland & BBC Two Wales 1130, Manchester United v Chelsea – BBC One 1420

Following the international break, the Women’s FA Cup continues on Sunday, when the semi-finals will be live on TV.

Tottenham host Leicester with both teams aiming to reach the FA Cup final at Wembley for the first time.

Manchester United were FA Cup runners-up last season and will be looking to turn the tables on holders Chelsea, who are still chasing silverware on three fronts, when they clash at Leigh Sports Village on Sunday afternoon.

RUGBY UNION

Champions Cup quarter-final, Toulouse v Exeter – ITV 1430 & TNT Sports 1 1430

The weekend’s Champions Cup quarter-final action concludes on Sunday when Exeter head to Toulouse.

The Chiefs, who fought back to beat Bath in their last-16 tie, face the daunting challenge of going up against five-time champions Toulouse at the Stade Ernest-Wallon.

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter, though, will be hoping his men can produce a repeat performance of when they kicked off their Champions Cup campaign with a thrilling 19-18 away victory over Toulon in the group stages at the start of December.

TENNIS

TENNIS: ATP, The Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters – Sky Sports Tennis 1000

The sporting stars have been out in Monte Carlo for this week’s ATP Rolex Masters.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, who won the tournament three years ago, is among those looking to make it to the final on Sunday.

With the world’s top two Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner also hoping to be in the mix, it could prove to be another classic match-up in the Principality.

Other Highlights

FOOTBALL: WSL, Arsenal v Bristol City – Sky Sports Premier League 1930; Cinch Premiership, Ross County v Rangers – Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports Main Event 1100; Serie A, Napoli v Frosinone – TNT Sports 2 1130, Sassuolo v AC Milan – TNT Sports 4 1400, Udinese v Roma – TNT Sports 3 1700, Inter Milan v Cagliari – TNT Sports 1 1930; Ligue 1, Le Havre v Nantes – TNT Sports 4 1200; La Liga, Las Palmas v Sevilla – Viaplay Sports 1 & LaLiga TV 1130, Granada v Alaves – Viaplay Sports 1 & LaLiga TV 1515, Athletic Bilbao v Villarreal – Viaplay Sports 1 & LaLiga TV 1730, Real Sociedad v Almeria – Viaplay Sports 1 & LaLiga TV 2000; Bundesliga, Darmstadt v Freiburg – Sky Sports Mix 1430, Bayer Leverkusen v Werder Bremen – Sky Sports Mix 1630.

RUGBY UNION: European Challenge Cup quarter-final, Benetton Treviso v Connacht – TNT Sports 1 1215.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Challenge Cup quarter-final, St Helens v Warrington – BBC Two 1630

MOTOR CYCLING: MotoGP, Grand Prix of The Americas – TNT Sports 2 1915.

CYCLING: Amstel Gold Race, Women’s race – Eurosport 1 1200, Men’s race – Eurosport 1 1330.

BASEBALL: MLB, Houston Astros v Texas Rangers – TNT Sports 4 1900, Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres – TNT Sports 1 0000 (Mon).