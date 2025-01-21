Luke Littler to celebrate 18th birthday at home before ‘crazy schedule’ starts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Luke Littler says he will enjoy a low-key 18th birthday celebration with his family having already given himself the best early present by winning the World Championship.

Littler celebrates becoming an adult on Tuesday, having already racked up a raft of career achievements most could ever dream of.

The 17-year-old created history by becoming the youngest world champion when he beat Michael van Gerwen in the Alexandra Palace final earlier this month to cap a stellar first year on the PDC Tour where he also won the Premier League and the Grand Slam of Darts.

While turning 18 is a rite of passage for most youngsters and is celebrated in style, Littler will be having a quiet one, mainly due to the hectic forthcoming schedule.

He travels to Den Bosch for the Dutch Darts Masters later this week before the World Masters at the end of the month and the Premier League starting in February.

So, instead of going big, Littler is more likely to sit at home looking at the Sid Waddell Trophy in the company of his family.

“I haven’t got anything planned really because there is a lot of darts around this time,” he told the PA news agency.

“I will probably just do something at home before the crazy schedule starts. But I gave myself the best early birthday present by winning the Worlds.

“My first year has been difficult, at the start of the year with the Premier League and travelling to the European Tours, I have been travelling up and down the country.

“It’s at the start of the year when the crazy schedule is.”

Littler’s maiden title at Ally Pally will be the first of many – unless something goes drastically wrong.

He has said he is capable of beating Phil Taylor’s record of 16 if he has the hunger and longevity.

Taylor admitted he would be happy to see his tally surpassed but says Littler has a target on his back.

“Can he get better, I don’t know,” Taylor told PA.

“I don’t know him that well, he is a lovely lad, a normal 17-year-old, likes his phone, he’s very quiet and humble. He’s not money-oriented, he is family-orientated, he loves his mum and dad.

“It’s up to him now, once you have got that name you are a target so you’ve got to really buckle down now and practice hard because everybody is after you now.”

Littler has earned over £1.6million in prize money from his achievements at the oche – a figure that has been dwarfed by his income from sponsorship deals with high-profile brands.

He has almost single-handedly dragged darts into the mainstream since he burst on to the scene at the 2024 World Championship, transcending the sport and becoming a global name.

Littler was named second in the BBC Sports Personality of the Year, presented a Brit Award, appeared on the front of Forbes magazine and was a guest on the Jonathan Ross Show.

Interest in the sport has boomed and Matchroom president Barry Hearn has called Littler “the gift that keeps on giving”.

“I call it now the Luke Littler effect, the gift that keeps on giving,” Hearn told PA in 2024.

“I would compare him to the British version of Tiger Woods. He has his feet on the ground and doesn’t seem to get phased, for a 17-year-old that is just amazing.

“I just think that darts hasn’t even started in where it is going to go globally.

“I have been in this business for 50 years and I have never seen anything like this in any sport, it’s as simple as that.”